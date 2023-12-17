Monday, December 18, 2023, 00:19

















'This is green' once again highlights sustainable values ​​among young people in the Region of Murcia. The initiative, which is in its second edition, aims to raise awareness about the environment, promote ecological behavior and raise awareness of sustainability values ​​through a competition of projects and ideas that revolve around the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

The contest, organized by LA VERDAD Multimedia, with the sponsorship of Iberdrola and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation and the collaboration of Lhicarsa, already has its winners. In the Primary category, the first prize goes to the CEIP Miguel Delibes de Mazarrón with its 'Water' project, with which it has raised awareness among students about the problem of lack of water through the search for solutions for responsible consumption , which have been captured in 3D prints. The second prize goes to CEIP El Mirador with 'Ruedarte', with which they have transformed used car wheels into creative decorative seats, encouraging reuse and creativity. CEIP San Ginés de la Jara closes the category with the third prize with 'A world of colors', focused on the reuse of small colored crayons that are discarded from school pencil cases to make them larger and more attractive for use.

In the Secondary category, the first prize goes to IES Gil de Junterón and its 'Renewing stories', in which they have used used books to serve as raw material to create decorative elements in the school environment, such as bookmarks, class decoration sheets or murals. The second is for the IES Cañada de las Eras with 'Your bioclimatic house in 3D', a project that consists of an investigation into what a bioclimatic house in Molina de Segura should be like, extracting information to capture it in 3D through a graphic design and modeling.

Finally, the third prize in this category goes to Maristas-Colegio Sagrada Familia de Cartagena and its 'Happy tree', a project to remedy deforestation that proposes control of the maintenance of nature through an 'app' that complements with a drone to monitor possible warming.

Special mentions



The jury, made up of professionals from the sector, awards a Special Prize to CEIP San Juan de Morata for 'A better world'. The 5th and 6th grade students of this Lorca district have become journalists to investigate news about the problems of underwater life and how they affect the Region, asking questions like reporters on the street to neighbors, carrying out data collection tasks. waste in natural environments and capturing the result in exhibitions for the rest of the students, promoting awareness. The special mention goes to Maristas- Colegio La Sagrada Familia de Cartagena for registering 14 projects in this call

The awards ceremony will take place next Wednesday, December 20, at the LA VERDAD facilities in Murcia.