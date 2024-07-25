The Belgian Federal Police arrested seven people on Thursday, July 25 suspects of preparing a jihadist attack in a preventive anti-terrorist operation by the Paris Olympicsaccording to Belgian newspapers The evening and DH Les Sport and Francophone public radio and television RTBF.

The authorities intervened on the eve of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics because the Olympic event is a “potential target”, although so far there is no indication that the suspects specifically wanted to attack the Games, sources close to the investigation told the media.

The arrests took place within the framework of a European operation coordinated between several judicial and law enforcement authorities. intelligencethe sources added.

The suspects, mostly from Central Asia, claimed to belong to the Islamic State terrorist group in Khorasana region that covers territory in Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Logo of the Olympic Games. Photo:AFP

At the request of a specialized court of instruction terrorismPolice carried out 14 searches in ten Belgian towns, including Antwerp, Liège and Ghent.

Authorities attribute participation in the activities of a terrorist group and financing of terrorism to all those arrested, who will be brought before a court.

Belgium to send anti-drone teams and explosives-detecting dogs to Olympics

“The France “We have asked for help from several countries. We have looked at who we could send and what our specialties are, and this certainly includes anti-drone teams and explosive-detection dogs,” said federal police spokeswoman An Berger in statements reported by Dutch-speaking public broadcaster VRT on Tuesday.

Brussels will also send a liaison officer to Paris, but The police did not specify the number of officers, which will vary and will also cover the security measures for the Paralympic Games that begin at the end of August.

France has turned to neighbouring countries to help strengthen security for the Olympic Games, which begin this Friday and where between 10 and 15 million visitors are expected to cheer on the more than 10,000 spectators. athletes who will participate.

In total, the host country will deploy 30,000 of its own gendarmes, and up to 45,000 at peak times, and will welcome some 1,800 foreign officers, of whom “several dozen” will be from Belgium, according to French-speaking public broadcaster RTBF.

The rings of the Olympic Games. Photo:EFE

He The Belgian government will provide a special anti-drone team tasked with locating, identifying and shooting down hostile drones, although the latter operation will be carried out by the French authorities.

Besides, Belgian police with trained dogs will control access to venues where competitions are heldincluding the French city of Lille, bordering Belgium, which will host basketball and handball matches, and other “ordinary” agents will contribute to border control.

VRT adds that the Ministry of Defence has hinted that it will also send experts in deactivating and destroying explosives.

EFE

