Following an alleged gang rape, the public prosecutor’s office is investigating six men and one woman. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

In Herford, a young woman is said to have been raped by several people. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating seven people, two of whom are in custody.

Bielefeld – A young woman is said to have been the victim of a gang rape in Herford in East Westphalia. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating the case against six men and one woman. The crime is said to have taken place on August 24 in a car in a parking lot near a large disco, said a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office in Bielefeld. The alleged victim is an adolescent from Münsterland, but he did not give her exact age. The “Mindener Tageblatt” and the “Westfalen-Blatt” had previously reported that the victim was 18 years old.

The investigation is directed against seven suspects from the Minden-Lübbecke district, the authority spokesman explained in response to a dpa query. They are five adolescents, one adult and one young person. Two suspects – both Iraqis – have already been taken into custody. Four suspects are German, one person is a German-Syrian citizen.

“In the meantime, several search warrants have been executed, and during the searches, evidence and traces were secured, which are currently being evaluated,” reported the public prosecutor. According to media reports, several apartments were searched and evidence secured at the beginning of September. The violent act occurred the morning after a visit to a disco. dpa