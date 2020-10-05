Over the past day, seven steppe fires occurred on the territory of the Orenburg region on a total area of ​​19.07 hectares. The press service of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reported this on Monday, October 5.

According to the department, fires were noticed in Yasnensky, Sorochinsky, Abdulinsky urban districts, as well as in Aleksandrovsky and Buguruslan districts. The largest steppe fire was recorded in the Kvarkensky district on the outskirts of the village of Brient – about 10 hectares of dry vegetation burned out there, writes RIA “Orenburg region”…

No forest fires were registered in the region on this day.

Since the beginning of 2020, 1,174 steppe fires have occurred in the Orenburg region. The total area covered by the fire was about 43 thousand hectares. Also, 174 natural fires were recorded on an area of ​​3.25 thousand hectares.

On October 5, on the territory of Orenburg, Buzuluk, Buguruslan, Sol-Iletsk, Kuvandyk and Sorochinsk urban districts, a 4th class of fire hazard is expected. The same forecast is given for the Kvarkensky, Novosergievsky, Buzuluksky, Belyaevsky, Akbulakovsky, Ileksky, Dombarovsky, Asekseevsky and Pervomaisky districts. On the territory of Orsk and Novoorsk region, a 5th class of fire hazard is expected.

In September, it was reported that forest fires in the Orenburg region in 2020 caused damage in the amount of about 12 million rubles.