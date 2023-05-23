The Colorado River seen from a bird’s eye view last April in a stretch that is part of Lake Powell. RJ Sangosti (The Denver Post/Getty Images) (Denver Post via Getty Images)

At last there is an agreement to save the Colorado River. The seven states of the western United States that benefit from its channel have reached an agreement with the Administration of President Joe Biden after more than a year of negotiations and several missed deadlines. The pact has been unlocked by the commitment of the three main consumers, Arizona, California and Nevada, who promise to reduce their dependence on the water body that brings drinking water to the taps and that nourishes millions of hectares of crops in the next three years. .

The agreement changes the rules of a water use treaty in force since 2007. The last pact between the seven states, Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico, was negotiated in six years of back and forth. The one on this occasion has taken two months due to the extreme urgency. Its objective is to give a break to two of the most important water reserves in the west, Lakes Powell and Lake Mead. These have suffered the loss of 20% of their levels thanks to overexploitation in two decades of drought and worse conditions caused by climate change. Scientists say that the river loses 9% of its flow for every degree Celsius that the earth’s temperature rises.

The commitment announced this morning requires the three most populous states to save some 3.7 trillion cubic meters between now and the end of 2026. Arizona will be the state that sacrifices the most, since it will put 55% of the savings volume. California, which has the oldest rights, will contribute 30% and Nevada 6%. These states form the lower basin of the Colorado River and account for about 9.2 trillion cubic meters per year. However, Arizona and Nevada have not received their full share for two years due to the poor flow of the Colorado.

With the cut in consumption, the states seek to access a fund of at least 1,000 million dollars offered by the Federal Government. Washington has secured the resources thanks to its plan to reduce inflation. This would put the money in the hands of farmers who voluntarily commit to reducing their dependence on the river, which bathes crops on 1.8 million hectares in the seven states.

The low levels of Lake Mead have exposed sunken boats and even bodies thrown into the reservoir. John Locher (AP)

The Biden government must approve the agreement reached by the parties before May 30. What the states are offering, however, is less savings than officials at the Interior Department and the office that manages federal dams and reservations expected. Federal agencies last summer ordered the seven states to come to a savings agreement. Otherwise, they would set the rules for cuts. The goal was to save some five trillion cubic meters, a third of what they take from the river. The agreement announced this Monday is equivalent to 13%.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

Washington is expected to approve the offer after several months in which there was no agreement. “This is a very important step towards our common goal,” said Camille Climlin Toutin, the commissioner of the Bureau of Dams and Hydroelectric Power Plants (Bureau of Reclamations). The governor of Arizona, the Democrat Katie Hobbs, has indicated this Monday that the pact allows the State to strengthen the reserves in the short term. This thanks to historic snowfall left by winter in the Rocky Mountains. Estimates state that the dams can increase a third of their capacity with melting snow, which has registered an increase of 150% compared to averages of previous years.

The Colorado runs 2,300 kilometers from its source in Wyoming to the Sonoran desert in Mexico. Along the way, it provides water for 40 million people and produces 4,200 megawatts of electricity. In addition to being a vital source for irrigating millions of acres of crops, it feeds the drinking water system of some of the largest cities in the West, such as Los Angeles, San Diego, and Phoenix. It also brings to life twelve tribes of Native Americans.

In the plan drawn, Arizona, California and Nevada have not specified which parts will stop receiving the flow of the river. The goal, however, is to keep the reserves of Lakes Mead, which is just outside Las Vegas, above 30% capacity, their current level.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter