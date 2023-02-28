Seven Spirits is a game conceived and programmed in Italy by Bleeding Pixels Games, making its debut after three years of intense work, which began with the pandemic. The Roman team is made up of two people, Simone Lai (developer, born in 1984) and Flavio Valenzi, 3D modeler/Art Director) born in ’82. The game comes out on Steam for Windows, MacOS and Linux and is in four languages: Italian, English, Japanese and Spanish (Latin America). Seven Spirits is a side-scrolling action title in which you choose between four samurai, each tied to an element, in a colorful Japanese setting. Each hero has its own parameters to improve thanks to the right pieces of armor, and like any self-respecting mix of action and RPG, it is full of collectibles such as special cards. “The development of the game took approximately 3 years, the beginning coincided with the beginning of the pandemic. As the chemical elements compressed in infinitesimal spaces give life to new elements, we have exploited this moment of constraint to design and create a new video game,” explains Valenzi.

The title, completely independent, was made not without some setbacks. “The biggest difficulties were balancing the times,” says Valenzi. “I had left my job in Japan (in a video game company) to go back to Italy and I was able to dedicate 24 hours a day to the project, while Simone already having a job was always able to dedicate time to it only on weekends, replacing and sacrificing his own moments of recreation in favor of planning work on the project”. After three years of development, the game is released under the Bleeding Pixels Games label, founded last year. “As an indie company, our future depends on the kind of economic returns this title will bring us,” says the team. “It is already a small miracle that we managed to publish a completely original product in two, without the support of publishers or other external bodies”. The title has recently been available, but in the future it could arrive on other platforms: “We are working to bring Seven Spirits, currently present only on Steam, to other official stores and other platforms, such as consoles,” says Lai.