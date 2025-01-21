Santander, Zara, BBVA, Movistar, CaixaBank, Mercadona and Iberdrola are the seven Spanish companies included among the 500 most valuable brands in the world, according to the ‘Brand Finance Global 500’ study presented within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, in which Apple repeats as the company with the highest value.

Specifically, the bank chaired by Ana Botín occupies position 93 in the classification, while Zara is at 116 and BBVA at 247. Movistar (273), CaixaBank (329), Mercadona (359) and Iberdrola (430) They complete the list of Spanish brands among the 500 with the most value.

He tops the list again Applewhich repeats as the most valuable brand in the world with 515,278 million euros (+11% compared to 2024), followed by Microsoft with 413,533 million euros (+35%) and Google with 370,403 million euros (+24%).

In this way, four of the first five positions in the classification are occupied by companies of technological cutgiven that the next position is occupied by Amazon, with a brand valuation of 319,642 million euros (+15% year-on-year), and the ‘top 5’ is completed by the American chain of Walmart hypermarkets (123,039 million euros; +42%).









Likewise, the first five positions in the ranking are occupied by American companieswhile the European company with the highest brand valuation is the German telecommunications operator Deutsche Telekom (95,109 million euros), which occupies 11th place.

The Brand Finance study also indicates that the brand that has appreciated the most is the Chinese one TikTokvalued at about 94.9 billion euros, 79% more than in 2022 (Brand Finance makes the comparison with 2020, but began valuing TikTok in 2022).

In the group of brands that have increased their value the most since 2020, the American betting houses DraftKings also stand out, with a valuation of 4,574 million euros (compared to 16.1 million euros in 2020) and FanDuel, evaluated at about 6.28 billion euros, compared to 50 million euros in 2020.

«American betting brands DraftKings and FanDuel are making money as the online betting becomes legal in more states in the United States,” the report details.

Among the brands that have appreciated the most, the technology firms Nvidia, AMD and TSMC, the Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo and the automobile company BYD, also from China, also stand out.

«Our analysis of the brands that have grown the most since 2020 reveals that technology companies do not have a monopoly on sustained growth. This also reinforces another global trend: Chinese brands such as TikTok, Pinduoduo and BYD lead value creation and challenge established brand leaders,” said Brand Finance founder and CEO David Haigh.

Of the 500 most valuable brands in the world, a total of 78 belong to the banking sector, 45 to retail, 30 to insurance, 27 to telecommunications, 24 to media. communication, 23 in oil and gas, 22 in engineering, another 22 are diversified conglomerates and 21 in automotive, while the rest are included in the ‘other’ category.