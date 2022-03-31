Overwork is not a phenomenon unique to Silicon Valley or Wall Street. People work long hours all over the world for many different reasons. The romanticization of work seems to be an especially common practice among “knowledge workers” in the middle and upper classes. In 2014, the American magazine “New Yorker” called this devotion to overwork a “cult”.

If you work pretty much non-stop, and can’t contemplate a day off without thinking about work, it feels like you’ve turned into a workaholic. Doing overtime double in your time bank may yield results initially, but it won’t take long for you to get discouraged. And exhausted and fatigued workers are of little use to their organizations.

“Am I a workaholic?” If this is a question that comes to mind more regularly than you’d like, then read on. Here, you will be able to find out if you are really working more than you need to.

By jotting down these early warning signs, you should be able to keep things balanced and find a work-life balance:

1. You are the first to arrive… and the last to leave

Are you the first person to arrive at the office in the morning? That’s not in and of itself a bad thing – professionals often find they are most productive earlier in the day, especially when there are fewer distractions in a quiet work environment. But if you’re also the last one left to turn off the lights at night, then there might be a problem.

It’s important to identify this habit before it starts having an impact on your performance levels and time management. It’s no use working 12 hours straight and feeling sick due to tiredness. In this way, both your productivity and your quality of life will be compromised, and you will not achieve good results.

2. You have no hobbies

When was the last time you participated in some type of activity that you enjoy outside of work? Some people spend all their working hours fulfilling their work obligations – or when they’re not actually working, they’re thinking about it. So little time is left for anything else, whether at home or socially with friends. The result of this is that your social circle slowly evaporates due to a lack of work-life balance, leaving only colleagues and clients on your contact list.

3. You are constantly stressed

Sometimes a little stress at work is not a bad thing – it ensures that professionals are motivated to complete projects and meet important deadlines. But if you find yourself in a constant state of worry — even when you’re not on your work schedule — that can be problematic. Sometimes workaholics find they’re stressed because they’re not at work — and they often experience withdrawal symptoms on the weekends. This is not good for your health either in the short or long term.

4. You never take a lunch break

If you find that you’ve never had time to take a lunch break, ask yourself if this is a voluntary or involuntary decision. If your routine doesn’t allow you to stop for even half an hour for lunch, maybe the company’s number of employees is below demand.

It is important to set aside time each day for some breaks. This ensures that you are ready to work hard in the afternoon.

5. You check your emails every five minutes

There’s nothing wrong with a regular check of your inbox while you’re at work. It’s important to keep track of your emails. But once you go home, things change. You get paid to work during the day, not 24-7!

So, unless it’s an absolutely urgent email, you shouldn’t spend the night answering — or texting. Depending on the nature of your job, you may receive emails overnight. If you pick up your phone or tablet every time it rings, you’ll never be disconnected from your corporate commitments.

6. You get impatient with everyone else

It could be the employee who leaves early every Friday, or someone in your circle of colleagues who wants to reduce their workload – are you frustrated with colleagues who apparently work fewer hours than you do? If so, it may very well be you who is the workaholic. The most important thing from an employer’s perspective is productivity and value – not the number of hours you work. So just because other people leave at 5pm sharp doesn’t mean they’re doing a bad job. It may be that they have found a better, healthier work-life balance.

7. You only have one topic to talk about

You don’t know what’s going on in the news, what the big game was, or even the hottest political discussions. For you, if it’s not work-related, it’s not worth discussing. If this happens to you – and you genuinely only have one topic of conversation – it won’t be long before you tune out everyone around you.

