Yes, you can guess three times which car this seven-seater with 1.2 engine is.

The nice thing about the internet is that all the car news passes by. In the past you could only read about Daewoo Espero’s, Nissan Maxima’s and Fiat Tempra’s that were in the showroom. And then maybe a very small piece about the Nissan Skyline GT-R, if there was one at all. In 2022 that is no longer a problem, you just get ALL the car news poured in like with a foie gras.

In this case it concerns the Suzuki Eeco. Chances are you haven’t heard of it. That is a functional Suzuki that seems to stem from a time when cars were still functional.

In fact, when you look at it like that, it comes across as an ’80s that has been given a ’90s look through clear headlights and some stickers. There is nothing wrong with that in itself, but it is now 2022!

Passenger van

It is basically a company car, but for passenger transport. The car is called official Maruti Suzuki Eco, Maruti is the Indian branch of Suzuki. The car is a further development of a further development. We will explain that for you, the Eeco is actually a Maruti Suzuki versa from 2001, which in itself is already a further developed Suzuki Carry. You will notice the age of the car, but the new color ‘Metallic Bruis Blue’ should provide a modern vibe.

The interior is the highlight. That is two-tone vinyl upholstery. That is a bit more convenient to clean up anti-perilstaltic generated substances. The most hilarious aspect, however, is the cover for the space where the radio can sit:

It’s a piece of plastic, of course. But to create some atmosphere, musical notes have been carved into it. It’s like wearing a Tweety tie to a funeral. Sure, it will improve the atmosphere a bit, but not very much.

Seven-seater with 1.2 (completely new!)

There is now also pure luxury on board this Suzuki Eeco. Think of air conditioning and parking sensors. These types of cars are known to be quite ‘unsafe’, but in this case there are items such as ABS, two airbags and brake force distribution. That won’t help, by the way. If you crash into an absorption car, your limbs are still an integral part of the crash structure.

Finally, the technique. There’s a new engine! In this case, that is a K-Series engine with a displacement of 1.2 liters, good for 81 roaring horsepower and 104.4 Nm. Yes, so many couples that we even have to mention it after the comma. For Indian environmental freaks there is also a 1.2 with CNG, which then delivers 72 hp and 95 Nm. There are more puristic aspects, because you have a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive as standard.

By the way, if you’re worried about crashing in India with the Eeco, we understand. And Maruti too. So if your injuries are such that you have to continue with an ambulance, there is news for you: the Eeco will also be available as an ambulance. Good luck!

