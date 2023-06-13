“Saba Sanabel” flour achieved a new achievement, as the first national product to receive the “Made in the Emirates” mark, as it meets quality and safety standards by conforming to the standard specifications in force in the UAE, which enhances consumer confidence and supports its competitiveness in the markets.

The head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, confirmed that the “Seven Sanabel” flour, which is produced by the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Corporation, constitutes a distinguishing mark compared to other products. It is considered one of the best types, because it contains a high percentage of protein, and is free from any chemicals, and it is not genetically modified.

He added that “Seven Sanabel” has obtained five accredited certificates in quality and safety. As it does not contain anything that changes its nutritional nature, and this comes within the objectives of the department, which reflects its efforts to shoulder its responsibility in implementing the sustainability policy strategy that it adopts in order to produce clean and safe food, indicating that Sharjah projects depend in their development on scientific studies and research. , to make it integrated aspects of food security; Seven Sanabel is one of the finest types of products in the world.