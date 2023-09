Seven people were hospitalized from an anthrax outbreak near Voronezh

Doctors hospitalized seven people from an anthrax outbreak in the village of Lebedinka, Bogucharsky district, Voronezh region. This is reported TASS with reference to a representative of the district ambulance station.

It is noted that the patients were taken to the infectious diseases department of the emergency hospital (BSMP) No. 8 in Voronezh.