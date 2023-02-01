1. What is the most important thing you have done? The answer to this question is essential to measure the effectiveness of the politician in government. To know if it brings things clear. Or if he is really working. He will most likely say that he inherited a disaster. He forgets that’s why they chose him. If the politician does not clearly answer this question, then most likely he is just repeating bureaucratic routines. That he does not bring anything new.

2. What has been your worst mistake? It is difficult for a politician to admit that he has made mistakes. That’s what flatterers are for: to blindfold reality. But the politician must know where he has made his worst mistake in order to correct it. Although it is not that simple: power makes politicians fools. That is why errors cling to his will. Doing nothing or evading are one of the politician’s favorite mistakes.

3. How much has vanity risen? Vanity rises to every politician in power. You just have to see to what degree. Sometimes vanity hides in a humility that is not. Those who say they come from the people are the ones who move away from it the quickest when they are in power. Vanity affects governments. There are times when the politician’s vanity is greater than his capacity.

4. How confrontational is it? Politics is passion but passion with intelligence. The politician is there to resolve conflicts, not to provoke them or make them bigger. You should never give up defending your government and its ideals, but as long as this is done without excessive belligerence. A lukewarm politician does not serve the people. But neither is he an aimlessly rowdy politician.

5. How much do you complain? Complaint is the new drug of politics. It is the trunk of pretexts. It is used to evade political responsibility. When the politician’s complaint becomes State policy, power becomes a useless instrument. A general does not look good complaining to his troops. Neither is a politician.

6. How much do you respect women? Never accept a politician who does not respect women for good. And respecting women in politics, among other things, is not just giving them positions to meet gender quotas. It is respecting their dignity and autonomy. Respect their decisions and accompany them in their causes without taking political benefits.

7. How brave is he? Who wants to direct and govern, has to be a brave politician. Face difficult problems by showing your face. Do not send your subordinates to stand up for you. Especially when things get ugly. Political leadership is tested in dire moments. And there is no fear.