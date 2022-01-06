It is difficult to get a good picture of the events in Kazakhstan. Following the outbreak of the protests, authorities imposed a nationwide internet blockade, silencing independent news sources on social media. Eyewitnesses in the southeastern city of Almaty, the second most important city in the country after the capital Nur-Sultan, spoke of chaotic conditions on Thursday. For days, thousands of protesters have gathered there, buildings have been stormed and roadblocks erected. Banks and shops are closed, airports in the cities of Almaty, Aktau and Aktobe are closed or occupied by protesters. Based on Kazakh police sources, the AFP news agency reported that dozens of people were killed. On Thursday, a ‘Russian peacekeeping force’, including soldiers from other parts of the region, arrived in Kazakhstan. Seven questions about the situation.

1 What is happening in Almaty, where there are the most violent protests?

The presidential residence and town hall were occupied and set on fire. Police used rubber bullets, tear gas and other weapons to disperse the crowd and reported the “liquidation of extremists.” The Russian news agency Tass reported on Thursday that at least 2,000 protesters had been arrested in Almaty. The situation in the north of the country has now been brought under control, authorities said.

Despite the violence, eyewitnesses also spoke of respect and solidarity among the demonstrators. Civilians are even said to have taken injured police officers to hospital. „People said to each other: ‘You don’t have to hit them, because they [de agenten] are just like us, they just follow orders.’ They treated each other very respectfully, and did not allow looting,” said an anonymous eyewitness against the Russian-language news site Meduza.

2 What is the reason for the protests?

On January 2, the price cap for LPG, a widely used and cheap fuel for Kazakhstani, disappeared. That made it twice as expensive. Protests in the cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen quickly spread across the rest of the country’s 19 million inhabitants. But dissatisfaction with the political and economic policies of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his predecessor, the authoritarian Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been lingering for much longer. In 2016 there were protests against the issuance of land to China and then against the high debt burden that many Kazakhstani suffer from due to the depreciation of the tenge, the Kazakh currency.

3 How are the authorities reacting to the uprising in the country?

When tough action by the army and police did not help, the Kazakh government withdrew on Wednesday. Former Deputy Prime Minister Alichan Smailov became interim Prime Minister. Tokayev lowered fuel prices, promised to look into protesters’ demands, and fired Nazarbayev as Security Council chairman. Those apparent concessions appear to be primarily intended to calm the protesters, not to usher in real reform. Tokaev called on the population not to go along with “destructive persons who undermine the stability of the country.”

At the request of Tokayev, a ‘peace mission’ from the Security Treaty Organization CSTO, including Russian soldiers, arrived on Thursday. The CSTO is a military alliance of Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Tajikistan, established in 1992 as a NATO counterpart. According to The Washington Post it is the first time that the CSTO sends ‘peacekeeping troops’ to a member state. While the bloc has long been seen as the answer to NATO, the first collective action is to stifle domestic protest rather than counter an external attack. wrote the newspaper.

Demonstration Tuesday in Almaty. Police fired tear gas and stun grenades.

Photo Ruslan Prjanikov/AFP



4 Is this a color revolution, like elsewhere in the region?

The comparison, like the one with the more recent uprising in Belarus, is obvious. It is too early to say what direction this crisis will take and whether ongoing protests will lead to a change of power and a more democratic system, as has previously been achieved in Ukraine, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan.

5 What does the political landscape in Kazakhstan look like?

Kazakhstan has been ruled with a heavy hand for the past thirty years by the now 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev. This authoritarian leader suddenly resigned in 2019 and put forward his loyal friend and ally Tokayev, also an acceptable candidate for neighboring countries Russia and China. But the freedoms and reforms that Kazakhstani have longed for years did not materialize after the transfer of power. Astana, the capital, was renamed Nur-Sultan, and frustration among Kazakhs grew over Nazarbayev’s influence behind the scenes as a self-proclaimed ‘Leader of the Nation’. Many also suspect that Nazarbayev is preparing his daughter Dariga Nazarbayeva (58) to take over. She served as deputy prime minister from 2015 to 2016 and was appointed Senate president in 2019 – one of the most powerful positions in the country. She was suddenly relieved from that position last year. While that could indicate a new power struggle, analysts say, her resignation was likely not without Nazarbayev’s approval.

The opposition hardly gets a chance. In the parliamentary elections a year ago, the elite managed to retain power through large-scale ballot box fraud. Numerous critics were arrested, political organizations were regarded as extremist and repressive laws were passed, often with the corona pandemic as a pretext.

6 How is Russia responding to the crisis?

This crisis is very inopportune for President Putin. He has his hands full with Ukraine, where Russia has sparked international unrest in recent weeks with large numbers of troops at the border.

On Thursday, the so-called Normandy talks resumed in Moscow over the situation in eastern Ukraine. It seems inevitable that the crisis in Kazakhstan will affect those talks. “There is a new, urgent problem for the negotiations with Biden, and it will be more difficult for Putin to make a concerted effort on his main diplomatic front,” he said. tweeted the Russian analyst Aleksandr Baunov.

Like other CSTO members, large and strategically located Kazakhstan is trying to maintain a neutral stance between the power blocs Russia, China and the West. The crisis offers Putin an opportunity to strengthen Russia’s position as a regional superpower and to bind Kazakhstan. With the emphasis on its own language and identity and the gradual introduction of the Latin script, Kazakhstan tried rather to put an end to the influence that Russia had there during the Soviet years. “When you have big power ambitions, show what you can do on several fronts. Many others failed to do so. Kazakhstan will test Russia’s real capabilities. It will be both distracting and sobering,” said Baunov.

7 What will the rest of the world notice from this crisis?

Kazakhstan is an important oil country, the twelfth oil producer in the world, ahead of Norway. In addition, countries such as Japan, India, China, Russia, France and Canada depend on Kazakhstani uranium reserves, which are among the largest in the world. The uranium mined in Kazakhstan is used, among other things, to generate energy in nuclear power plants. Kazakhstan has been the world’s largest uranium producer for many years and currently accounts for more than 40 percent of global production.

Investors and traders have therefore reacted nervously to the latest developments in the country. The price of uranium rose by more than 8 percentage points on Thursday, from $42 a pound to more than $45. The price of a barrel of (Brent) oil has risen by 5 percentage points since the start of the unrest last Sunday.

