Each season the players start from 0 and the performance they offered the previous one is worth little. The soccer profession fluctuates for various reasons such as motivation, physical condition, team play and streaks, so in many cases we can see good players whose contexts do not help them shine.
In this list we want to talk about the 7 players who have not had a good season this year, but the next one with new contexts can break it.
The Italian suffered a serious injury in the middle of the season and has not been able to show how much he has evolved after joining Juventus. In the European Championship he was a fundamental piece for Italy to win, and during the year they have missed him, to the point of staying out of the World Cup.
The injury suffered, a torn cruciate ligament, is complicated, but at 24 years old he is young and when he returns, he will surely shine with his own light and help Juventus to compete at the maximum again.
In his first season back in Germany, it has been difficult for him to adapt to the league and what Naggelsmann asked of him, who demands the maximum of his players on a physical level. Sane is still young, so we hope that next year he will get more adapted and become the player that he has always promised to be.
Rumors have placed him out, but if he finally stays, I’m sure we’ll be able to see the best version of Leroy at Bayern Munich.
The Colombian has by no means had a bad season, but his arrival in England halfway through the course makes us think that his best version is yet to come. Luis Díaz has already conquered the hearts of the reds fans, but what can be next season with the proper preparation to compete in the Premier, is very promising.
Another great player that we have not been able to enjoy just this season due to injuries. The Canarian arrived very tired at the beginning of the season due to the accumulation of games in his first year in the elite, and finally broke down, missing much of the first part of the course.
As if that were not enough, when he had already recovered and was leading Barça towards his place, he was injured again. We hope that the injuries to the canary will respect him and we can enjoy his quality throughout the coming season.
The French midfielder has been frustrated for several years at Manchester United, where he doesn’t feel comfortable. Pogba’s quality is immense, but he has not been able to be surrounded by a context that enhances him, and his poor relationship with the coaches has ended up taking its toll on him.
Next year his contract ends and he will go to another great team, where we hope he will shine again and show all that he is worth.
The Brazilian has done more in half a season at Aston Villa than the previous three at Barça. Coutinho has shown that his fetish league is the English one, and that is why he must return to a Premier club this summer.
We hope that with a full season in the English league, we can once again see the best Coutinho who amazed everyone.
The Belgian striker arrived at the Champions League champion to make Chelsea even bigger, however, an interview caused a great controversy that confronted him with part of the squad. In this context, Lukaku has played very little and has not been able to show what a great striker he is.
It is expected that next season he will go out and play in another great team where he can once again destroy goals and defenses with his physique and goalscoring ability.
