Seven players and an assistant coach have been found to be Kovid-19 positives ahead of a possible football season starting next month in Goa of the Indian Super League (ISL). Sources gave this information to PTI on Monday. These tests were carried out after the teams arrived in Goa and no person is showing any symptoms. However, it is not known which team these players and coaches are part of.

All these are kept in isolation in their hotels in a biologically safe environment (Bio-Secure). SC East Bengal team has not reached Goa among the teams participating in this session, which will play in the league for the first time.

“Yes, seven players and an assistant coach have been found to be Kovid-19 positive and none of them have any symptoms,” the source said on condition of anonymity. They are kept in isolation in their respective biologically safe environment. ‘

Sources said that all the eight persons found positive will have to come negative three times in seven days and only then they will be able to join their respective teams. All the teams have been kept in different hotels in Goa where a biologically safe environment has been created. The upcoming season of ISL due to the Kovid-19 epidemic will be held in the empty stadium amid stringent health regulations.

The matches will be held at three venues in Goa at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Madgaon, GMC Athletics Stadium in Bambolin and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.