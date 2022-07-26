“The intent was to show our support for human rights related to gender, race, culture, ability and the LGBTI movements,” coach Des Hasler said at a news conference. “Unfortunately, the performance was not good.”

According to Hasler, who read a statement in which he apologized extensively on behalf of the club, his players were not informed in advance about the shirt presented on Monday. Manly Sea Eagles will wear that shirt, with stripes in the rainbow colours, once in Thursday’s competition match against Sydney Roosters. Seven players informed the club management that they do not want to wear that uniform. At an inserted press conference, coach Hasler and captain Daly Cherry-Evans gave an explanation.

“We want to convey an important message with this shirt, but unfortunately we have had too little consultation with parties inside and outside the club,” said Hasler. “This poor approach has led to a lot of confusion. We’re sorry, we made a mistake. In any case, we should have discussed this with the players beforehand. You have to deal with cultural and religious aspects, we should have talked about that. We accept the decision of the affected players not to play on Thursday. We’ll just wear the shirt. I hope everyone accepts our apologies.”