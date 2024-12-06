Seven plans to discover the most beautiful new towns in Spain, according to an experienced traveler

Spain is full of charming towns, where every street and corner tells a different story. However, only a few manage to be part of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain association, a network that rewards beauty, heritage and commitment to sustainability. This year, seven new locations have exceeded the association’s more than 40 requirements, including care for the environment, architectural conservation and cultural offerings.

Every year, at the end of November, the association reveals the new additions that will become part of this select group. In 2025, with the incorporation of Llerena and Jerez de los Caballeros (Badajoz), La Fresneda and Linares de Mora (Teruel), Berlanga de Duero (Soria), Poza de la Sal (Burgos) and Letur (Albacete), they will already be a A total of 123 towns throughout Spain will be part of this association that promotes rural tourism.

In 2022, only Puentedey (Burgos) met the necessary requirements to join the list. In 2023, Durro, Arties and Garós (Lleida), Castrojeriz (Burgos), El Burgo de Osma (Soria) and Trevélez (Granada) joined, and in 2024 five more joined: Ampudia (Palencia), Comillas (Cantabria), Parauta (Málaga), Trevejo and Trujillo (Cáceres).

Now, from the saline landscapes of Poza de la Sal to the Islamic streets of Letur, we discover that the new towns are not only ideal for a weekend getaway, but also offer experiences and plans that go far beyond admiring their monuments and landscapes.

Night routes through Llerena (Badajoz)

In Llerena there is a lot to see, art and history mix to create places full of interest, but there is also a lot to do. To get into the details, you can start your visit in the Plaza Mayor, taking the opportunity to climb the baroque tower of the Nuestra Señora de la Granada church to admire the views. And don’t miss the San Juan de Dios Hospital either, an example of Mudejar-Renaissance architecture that stands out for its elegance.





Afterwards, visit the Inquisition Interpretation Center, where you can learn about this dark period in Spanish history. In the afternoon, follow the Water Route for a walk among fountains and nature. And when night falls, join a night tour to discover local legends under a starry sky that makes Llerena an excellent place for astrotourism.

Iberian flavors in Jerez de los Caballeros (Badajoz)

In Jerez de los Caballeros we can immerse ourselves in the history of the Templars by taking a route through its castle and its medieval walls. As we walk through the streets of this Extremaduran municipality we will learn a little more about its history, with churches such as Santa María and San Miguel, without ever forgetting to climb the Torre de San Bartolomé to enjoy a panoramic view of the entire town. .





The Iberian Ham Route is an ideal activity for lovers of gastronomic tourism. The perfect excuse, in fact, to learn about the production of this basic product in local gastronomy while you taste it in an environment tailored to your needs. And if you prefer nature, the Templar Route itself takes you beyond history and also offers hiking around the old town.

Oil and oil mills in La Fresneda (Teruel)

La Fresneda is an excellent example to discover some of the best preserved corners of Bajo Aragón. Here, where tranquility is the protagonist, we can find a good refuge to disconnect for a weekend. Taking a walk we will soon discover its main monuments, but if you want to do something different, we suggest a visit to a local oil mill to learn about the olive oil production process. If the weather is also with you, on the banks of the Matarraña River you will find the perfect place to organize a picnic in the middle of nature.





The traditional architecture of La Fresneda will allow us to discover first-hand the style of the region, with stone houses and its well-preserved porticoed plaza. If you go up to the Santa Bárbara viewpoint, do it best at sunset, when the sun bathes each and every corner of this small Teruel municipality in gold.

Astrotourism in Linares de Mora (Teruel)

Surrounded by the mountains of the Sierra de Gúdar, Linares de Mora invites you to disconnect in a privileged rural environment. Small and charming, we should not be in a hurry to explore its cobbled streets, taking the opportunity to pass through the Portal Alto or the Portalico, remains of its medieval wall that remind us of a fortified past. Walking through the town we can see the church of the Immaculate Conception, but it never hurts to go up to the hermitage of Santa Ana to enjoy the best views of both the municipality and its surroundings.





For nature lovers, the trail that leads to Pino del Escobón, a monumental tree more than 400 years old, is a must. Although you can also do the Alto de Peñarroya route or explore the Maestrazgo Natural Park. If you are looking for a different and more original plan, sign up for an astrotourism activity to take advantage of the clear skies in the area.

Sighting of vultures in Berlanga de Duero (Soria)

Berlanga de Duero welcomes you with its imposing castle, its collegiate church of Santa María del Mercado, declared a National Monument in 1931, and the Renaissance palace of the lords of Berlanga. But no matter how much its main monuments attract attention, you will see that there is much more to discover and do. In fact, you only have to enter the gorge of the Hoz del Río Escalote to let the trails take you to a close encounter with griffon vultures and imposing nature.





At lunch time you have a date with suckling lamb, so typical of local restaurants and, being where you are, you want to accompany it with wines from the Ribera del Duero. You will see that Berlanga de Duero, declared a Historical-Artistic Site not by chance, knows how to captivate the visitor by mixing tradition and landscapes.

Route through the salt flats of Poza de la Sal (Burgos)

As you might imagine from its name, Poza de la Sal is a small town in Burgos famous for its historic salt mines. Its salt system dates back to Roman times and you can tour and learn about it through interpretive routes, which will help you understand the importance of its production over the centuries. A walk along the Sendero de los Miradores will allow you to contemplate the municipality and its surroundings.





Once in its medieval old town, with cobbled streets and the church of San Esteban as one of its main architectural references, take the opportunity not to miss the interesting Salt Museum either. To get closer to nature, follow in the footsteps of Félix Rodríguez de the Fountain visiting his birthplace and go on an interpretive route inspired by his legacy.

Tour the Islamic architecture of Letur (Albacete)

Letur has just been seriously affected by the passage of DANA, but this small Albacete municipality retains all its charm and is already in the process of recovery. In fact, his incorporation into the association of The Most Beautiful Towns in Spain It will be made a little easier for you through resources and technical advice.

The characteristic Islamic architecture of its historic center combines with a spectacular natural environment, where we can go hiking in the Calares del Río Mundo Natural Park, or visit the waterfalls of the Arroyo de Letur and the Fuente de la Tobica. But before leaving the municipality, do not forget to cross Puerta del Sol, visit the Church of Santa María de la Asunción and, why not, taste local sweets as typical of the area as miguelitos and suspiros.