On the night of this Thursday, July 4, merchants and passersby who were in the city of Manhattan, in the United States, were surprised by an event starring a Driver of a pickup truck after hitting several pedestrians on the Lower East Side.

According to international media, the accident occurred at around 9 pm, when nine people were injured: Two of them died; four are in critical condition and two are in serious condition.due to the high speed at which the driver was allegedly driving between Montgomery and Jackson streets, on Water Street.

Accident in Manhattan Photo:Social networks. Share

After what happened, the New York Police were alarmed by those who witnessed the unfortunate event, managing to arrest the alleged perpetratorwho, according to witnesses, was intercepted by some people to prevent him from escaping.

So far, the authorities have not provided information on the causes of the accident, as they are still conducting investigations.

By managing to capture the suspect, the American media FOX 5 He reported that The man was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck at high speed, so he did not notice the ‘Stop’ traffic sign.

Similarly, Police confirmed that the officers who attended to the incident were able to smell alcohol on the driver.; however, the relevant tests are being carried out.

Finally, in a statement, the New York Police Department advised citizens to avoid using Water Street and Jackson Street in Manhattan. “Expect police presence and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area,” it added.

