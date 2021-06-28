The police announced that the explosion was so powerful that the windows of four passenger buses were shattered, leaving dozens of passengers injured.

“Civil defense personnel are on the scene. They will conduct an investigation into the causes of the explosion. But we believe that methane gas accumulated in the gas stream and led to an explosion on the ground floor of this three-storey building,” a senior Dhaka police official, Syed Noorul Islam, told AFP. .

The spokesman ruled out that the explosion was caused by a criminal act, stressing that Dhaka has witnessed similar incidents in recent years.

Media witnesses reported that the building, which includes a restaurant, an electronics store, and several shops, had been reduced to rubble.

Police said the explosion partially damaged two adjacent buildings.

“At least four injured are in critical condition,” said Samantha Lal Sen, a doctor at Sheikh Hasina Hospital for Burns, to which dozens were taken after the explosion.