The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired at the border urban district of Valuyki, Belgorod region. This was announced on June 19 in the Telegram channel by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to him, seven people were injured, including one child with a broken collarbone.

“A man also suffered — he has a closed craniocerebral injury — and three women, two of them with shrapnel wounds, and another girl with a shell shock,” Gladkov added.

Medics took the victims to the Central District Hospital. Two more people with shrapnel wounds sought medical help on their own.

Gladkov also published a photo of Valuyek after the shelling, the frames show broken glass in the windows of apartment buildings, cars damaged by the shelling, and people who left the houses.

The governor noted that five apartment buildings and four private houses were damaged.⠀

Gladkov later clarified that the number of victims had risen to eight.

On the eve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three explosive devices were dropped from a drone in the village of Novopetrovka, Valuysky urban district. One light vehicle with a trailer and a tractor were damaged.

After the start of the military operation in Ukraine, the Belgorod region is regularly shelled by Ukrainian militants. The attacks have intensified recently.

Also, Ukrainian saboteurs entered the Belgorod region several times. In particular, on the afternoon of June 4, Gladkov reported on the battles with the reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Novaya Tavolzhanka, the enemy was driven out of the territory of the Russian Federation.