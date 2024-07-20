Gladkov: Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Shebekino, seven civilians were wounded

Seven civilians were wounded as a result of shelling of Shebekino in the Belgorod region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

It is reported that on the afternoon of July 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of an industrial enterprise and residential apartment buildings within the city. Seven civilians were injured to varying degrees of severity and were taken to the Shebekinskaya Central District Hospital, as well as Belgorod City Hospital No. 2.

“A direct hit from a shell on the territory of an industrial enterprise damaged a production building, a checkpoint and one unit of special equipment,” the governor said. The shelling also damaged the walls of apartment buildings; emergency services are currently clarifying the consequences of the strikes.

Earlier, Gladkov reported more than 60 attacks on the Belgorod region over the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired dozens of shells and UAVs at eight districts and city districts.