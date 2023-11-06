Four children and three adults were injured in a collision between two cars on a highway in Tatarstan. This was reported on November 6 TASS at the local traffic police press service.

The service clarified that the accident occurred on the second kilometer of the Naberezhnye Chelny – Zainsk – Almetyevsk – Nizhnekamsk highway.

“According to preliminary information, the driver of a Lada Priora car drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a Lada car (heel),” the traffic police said.

Earlier, on November 6, a massive accident occurred in the town of Kashira near Moscow. As a result of a head-on collision between three cars, one person was killed and six were injured, including two children. According to preliminary information, one driver lost control, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with three vehicles.

Also that day, a 14-year-old boy died in an accident in the Saratov region. The Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation reported that the driver of the car lost control and allowed the car to slide into a ditch, where it overturned. Another minor and the driver and passenger were injured in the accident. Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin ordered to initiate a criminal case into the death of the teenager and submit a report on all the circumstances of the incident.