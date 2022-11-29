Seven people were injured in a fire in Yekaterinburg, two of them died

Five people were injured in a fire in Yekaterinburg, two of them died, and two more are in serious condition. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of the Sverdlovsk Region in its Telegram-channel.

According to the regional department, the fire occurred in Yekaterinburg in a residential building on Tchaikovsky Street.

“Two women died as a result of poisoning by combustion products, two men with burns were hospitalized, their condition is assessed as serious, one woman was hospitalized, the condition is satisfactory,” the regional health ministry said. The rest, according to the department, sought outpatient medical care.

It is known that the fire broke out in a nine-story residential building on the night of November 28-29.

