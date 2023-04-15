Saturday, April 15, 2023, 7:00 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A total of 16 people, seven women and nine men, had to be treated until 6:00 p.m. by the health services deployed this Saturday for the celebration of the Burial of the Sardine in Murcia. Of them, seven had to be transferred to a health center due to fainting. The intense heat that the capital of the Region recorded during the morning and midday on Saturday caused these syncopes, since the thermometers reached above 31 degrees.

A Red Cross ambulance was operational until six in the afternoon, which remained in the Plaza Circular during the lighting of the Morning Tronaera to attend to any emergency.