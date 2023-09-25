A group of immigrant minors in a reception center in the Canary Islands, in an archive image. Quique Curbelo

The Provincial Court of Malaga has convicted seven people – four men and three women – for a hate crime for comments made on Facebook in 2017 about young migrants in Melilla. Five of those convicted have received the highest sentence imposed for this type of acts in Spain, two years and six months in prison and one day, while for the remaining two the prison sentence is one year. Sentence, 48 pages and published by SER this Mondayputs a stop to hate messages against foreigners published recurrently on the networks.

The sentences refer to two publications about unaccompanied foreign minors in the autonomous city of Melilla. One of them started like this: “We have to clean the streets with our own means.” Among other epithets, those convicted referred to the migrant boys and girls as “a bunch of bastards.” “Either we go out and beat ourselves up or we are not going to fix anything”, “Let them go to their fucking country to starve”, “If I go by car I will run over anyone”, “The only thing they deserve is to put them in a well and “Don’t let them go out for thieves and thieves,” one could also read among the comments. “Freedom of expression cannot be placed on a higher level than the dignity of the person,” the ruling emphasizes.

The case started in 2017 with a complaint from the Prodein Melilla association, which defends the rights of migrant children. The case reached the Prosecutor’s Office and the Jesuit Migrant Service (SJM) appeared as a popular accusation. In the first instance, the Criminal Court Number 1 of Melilla acquitted the accused last December and the matter was archived, but the two social organizations and the prosecutor’s office appealed. Until the sentence was handed down, the Malaga hearing took statements from more than 40 people as investigators.

The five people who have received the highest sentence have also been sentenced to special disqualification for the right to stand for election during the time of the sentence and to the impossibility of working in the teaching and free time field for five and a half years, in addition of a fine of nine months and one day at a rate of six euros per day. The other two sentences are one year in prison and disqualification from voting and disqualification for four years from developing a profession related to education. Three other people have been acquitted. The judge also requires that all racist messages disseminated be deleted.

The ruling states that the expression “of ideas or opinions about crime in general that existed at that time in the autonomous city of Melilla” is not punished, but that “without a doubt” the words published on social networks “include an absolute contempt for another equal, another human being […] for the simple fact of being different, for coming from another nation and for having entered our country irregularly.”

It also clarifies that the comments are focused on unaccompanied foreign minors, whom they consider “a vulnerable and helpless group.” The publications, the text maintains, “induced, openly and directly, hatred, discrimination and some of them, even violence against the indicated group, thus breaking the dignity of its members as human beings for completely different reasons.” “discriminatory”, among which their Maghreb or sub-Saharan origin stands out, or that they lacked Spanish nationality.

The first of the post published on Facebook at nine in the morning on January 16, 2017 and in the group called Popular Opinion of Melilla —which then had more than 14,000 members and is now close to 27,000— spoke about insecurity in the autonomous city, where some 85,000 people reside. “We have to clean the streets with our own means, and place these potential criminals in closed reception centers,” the text began. “These people have to[ue] feel and know that[ue] We are not afraid of them and we stand up to them,” he added.

The ruling indicates that there is “no doubt” that it refers to unaccompanied foreign minors with expressions that are “objectively humiliating, aggressive and hurtful towards the group” that “do not admit a possible rational interpretation different or alternative to a mere expression of hatred or discrimination against individuals who are members of such group.” Likewise, he adds that the speech “was the result of a certain maturation and that, in addition, due to the chosen medium, a social network, it entails the awareness of doing so through an ideal medium so that its message reaches greater dissemination, at least, in the indicated territorial area”, that is, Melilla.

The responses of the rest of those convicted by the Provincial Court of Malaga focus on another text published on the same social network 12 hours later, after seven in the afternoon, which talks about the alleged theft of a mobile phone. Among them are phrases such as “either we go out and beat ourselves up or we’re not going to fix anything, we need to warm them up a little”, “clean the streets of this riffraff”, “if I go by car I’ll run over whoever it is, and someone will get hurt.” I approached them while I was on the street, I carried a stick or whatever and they shit” or “the only thing they deserve is to put them in a well and not let them come out because of thieves and thieves.” Another of them indicated: “Never call the police after beating him, you leave him anywhere, which is what these people deserve.” And one more added: “That was solved by giving a day of a lawless city. As it is every day for this scumbag. I gave justice a day of vacation and let the people act freely and without consequences. And in 24 hours Melilla was left as clean as a whistle.”