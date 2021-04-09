In Norway, seven people were diagnosed with coronavirus two months after vaccinations. This was reported by the TV2 channel.

Seven vaccinated elderly patients from the Ystadmur treatment and rehabilitation center in the city of Esheim have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. In addition, as a result of the outbreak, two of their relatives and five employees of the institution fell ill.

Chief physician Laurence Jary-Vattøy said three out of seven infected had a South African or Brazilian variant of the virus. “It is amazing that so many citizens were diagnosed with the infection after they received the required dose of vaccine,” said Yaryu-Wattei. According to her, 14 cases are now known, but there may be more.

As a result of the outbreak and the high level of morbidity, all nursing homes in the commune were closed to visitors, all employees of the Ystadmur treatment and rehabilitation center and guests were tested.

The National Institutes of Health will study the details of the outbreak. “It has never happened before that so many fully vaccinated citizens become infected and become ill,” said one of the doctors at the National Institute of Health Preben Aavitsland (Preben Aavitsland).

Earlier it was reported that the Norwegian police fined the Prime Minister of the country Erna Solberg 20 thousand kronor (1975 euros) due to too many guests at the anniversary. In February, the politician celebrated her 60th birthday in the company of her relatives in a restaurant in the village of Geilo. The feast was attended by 13 people. Thus, Solberg violated the law introduced by her own Cabinet of Ministers, according to which it is forbidden to gather in the premises of companies of more than 10 people.