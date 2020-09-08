Seven folks have been discovered useless on an unlawful marijuana plantation within the US state of California. About it reported on the Riverside County Sheriff’s Division web site.

The taking pictures was reported to the police on Monday 7 September. Regulation enforcement officers who arrived on the place of the decision discovered a lady with gunshot wounds. The sufferer was taken to hospital, however she died. Later, the police discovered six extra folks – by that point they have been all useless.

At current, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified and the seek for suspects is underway.

