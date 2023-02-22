A fire in a hotel in the center of the capital killed seven people, including two children, another 15 people were injured, informs on the morning of Wednesday, February 22, the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for Moscow. The fire started on the evening of Tuesday, February 21. The fire was extinguished for about three hours.

“The investigators examined the scene of the incident, appointed forensic and fire-technical examinations, questioned witnesses, as well as the leadership of this hostel. Various versions are being considered, including arson,” the press release says.