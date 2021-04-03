In the UK, seven people have died of thrombosis following vaccination with a drug from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to the British Medicines and Medical Devices Administration (MHRA).

According to the regulator, 30 Britons previously developed blood clots after the vaccine. Of these, 22 people developed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, and the remaining eight had other types of thrombosis. “Of the 30 cases in our application … unfortunately, seven have died,” the MHRA said. It is clarified that in all reported cases, patients received only the first component of the vaccine.

At the same time, there were no similar incidents after vaccination with Pfizer / BioNTech in the country, the report said.

Earlier, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said there was no reason to refuse the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. As the regulator said, “there is no evidence to support limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to any population.”

Several European countries have suspended or banned vaccination with AstraZeneca due to the detection of thrombosis in vaccinated patients. Meanwhile, the creators of the vaccine insist on its safety. The company said that a detailed study of the health status of more than 17 million people after vaccination showed no data on an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.