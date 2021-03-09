The National Police have arrested seven people, four men and three women, between 20 and 35 years old, in Manacor, for torture and hold a man for two days. According to the information obtained by the Police, the events began last Friday when the victim, a 30-year-old man with a 38% intellectual disability, stayed with a group of young people in the Plaza de España in Palma and decided to accompany them until the address that one of them had in Manacor, whose mother, one of the detainees, knew what was happening.

There, they held him and tortured him. Supposedly they tattooed penises on her face, nipples and bras on the back, they sewed his toes, they put glue in the mouth and they plucked his eyebrows. In addition, they dressed him as a woman and forced him to do the shopping in a transvestite in a supermarket in Manacor.

When the young man managed to leave the house where he was being held, he notified a friend, who is the one who called the Security Forces and Bodies. The Police then went to where the boy was, who presented various injuries and marks, to initiate the pertinent proceedings, while a patrol accompanied him to a hospital. From there the Police arrested in two days – yesterday made the last ones so far – the seven people who had allegedly harassed the victim, although It is not ruled out that there are more arrests. The young people, detained for alleged crimes of illegal detention, injuries and humiliation, will go to court this Wednesday.

As reported by Europa Press, as it was learned later It was the young man himself who called a kind of contest on social networks with which he was looking for “a more risky look.” Sources close to the case confirm that the “contest” carried punctual punishments in exchange for money. If the victim lost, he was subjected to a series of physical harassment and punishment. If he won, nothing happened.

The event was advanced this Tuesday by the newspaper ‘Ultima hora’.