One of the assailants is caught by the security cameras of one of the businesses.

The robberies occurred in towns in the south of Madrid and the north of Toledo and the Civil Guard attributes up to 17 assaults to the group.

12/22/2024



Updated at 09:39 a.m.





The Civil Guard has arrested seven people for stealing at dawn in almost twenty establishments such as pharmacies, bars, dental clinics and food stores in Madrid and Toledo.

This investigation began after the commission of a robbery inside a bar in Seseña, in which the perpetrators They fractured a window of the premises with a sewer accessing the interior and then breaking into one of the slot machines, stealing the cash.

After collecting the numerous complaints filed, the civil guards managed to link 17 robberies committed in the south of Madrid –Arganda del Rey, Pinto and Villaconejos– and the north of Toledo –Seseña, Esquivias and Añover de Tajo-.

Thanks to citizen collaboration and witnesses to the events, the agents have been able to collect information on all the crimes in businesses carried out by these people in which they stole cash from slot machines or stole cash registers. In total, the authors managed to obtain a loot of 10,000 euros in cash of the total of his assaults.









For all these events, seven people residing in Aranjuez and Valdemoro (Madrid) have been arrested, accused of crimes of robbery with force and theft.

of diesel, when they left the gas stations without paying for the refueling fee when they were going to carry out the nighttime robberies.