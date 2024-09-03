Eating healthier is something that almost all of us aspire to. However, changing the way we eat is not so easy: sometimes you don’t even know where to start, and it’s not uncommon to end up feeling unable to change your bad habits.

Becoming a saint with food from one day to the next and having everything you eat be healthy is impossible, and it is probably not even good to try. It is more effective to go little by little, introducing small concrete changes that do not involve great effort or suffering. From the hand of the dietician-nutritionist Andrea Sorinasauthor of The book the food industry doesn’t want you to read, We review seven of them at different times of the day, from breakfast to the dessert you have at supper time. You can see them all in the video above.

