Ten years after the first batch of Dual Vocational Training students entered the Repsol refinery in Escombreras, it continues to be a benchmark for the rest of the company’s plants. Almost ninety students have passed through the facilities of the multinational in Cartagena since then, most of them from the Chemical Plant Operator cycle. According to data from the oil company, 70% of those who opt for this training end up working for the company.

To facilitate the educational development of the participants, Repsol grants scholarships to each of the students. Since the project began, the refinery has granted more than 240,000 euros in aid. Dual Vocational Training enables participants to receive training simultaneously at the educational center and at the plant itself. Most of those who arrive at the facilities are from the Polytechnic Institute.