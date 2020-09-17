The image of Europe Ecology-The Greens is deteriorating but it remains the party that wins the most favorable opinions.

Seven out of ten French people reject the words of the EELV mayors of Lyon and Bordeaux on the Tour de France and Christmas trees, according to an Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting poll for franceinfo and Le Figaro published Thursday, September 17.

A week after the comments on the Tour de France by the mayor of Lyon Grégrory Doucet and those of Pierre Hurmic, the mayor of Bordeaux, on the Christmas trees, the French are critical. 68% of those questioned consider that Grégrory Doucet was wrong to say that the Tour de France conveyed an image “macho sport” and “was not eco-responsible”. As for Pierre Hurmic’s decision to no longer install a Christmas tree, “a dead tree”, in front of the Bordeaux City Hall, 72% of French people disapprove of it.

It is the supporters LR and LREM who are most upset against these two positions. 83% of Walkers say they disagree with the two mayors. On the side of those close to the Republicans, 88% disapprove of the mayor of Lyon and 92% disavow the exit of that of Bordeaux. On the left, three quarters of the PS believe they were wrong. Two-thirds (66%) of those close to La France insoumise find Pierre Hurmic wrong, but only 46% disavow Grégory Doucet. Note that the French saying they are close to EELV are 55% against the words of the mayor of Lyon and 47% against the project of the mayor of Bordeaux.

This poll also gives reason, by a small majority, to Emmanuel Macron who criticized the opposition to 5G from environmentalists and part of the left by believing that “return to the oil lamp” or to “Amish model” will not allow “to solve the challenges of contemporary ecology”.

55% of those questioned agree with the Head of State. It is those close to LREM who share the point of view of Emmanuel Macron, at 86%. But the President of the Republic also wins the support of three quarters (75%) of the LR, six out of ten PS (61%) and 56% of those close to the RN. Conversely, seven out of ten environmentalists (69%) and 62% of rebels find Emmanuel Macron wrong.

As a result of these controversies, the image of EELV among the French is deteriorating. According to this poll, only 43% of those polled have a good opinion of the party. EELV has lost 14 points since February.

But despite this decline, the environmentalist party remains the one that attracts the most favorable opinions, ahead of LREM (35% of good opinions). LR closes the podium with 34% favorable opinions. Behind, the RN won the support of only 29% of those questioned, just like the PS. Insubordinate France brings up the rear with a quarter of good opinions (26%).

Finally, the survey looked at the image conveyed by EELV to the French. It shows that it appears to be a party of the future for half of the French (50%) and 52% useful for our political life. But compared to July, EELV has lost some of its credibility. This summer, the party was deemed useful by 61% of the French (-9 points since July 2). It was seen as being a party of the future by 63% of those questioned, it loses 13 points in more than two months. It should also be noted that only 45% of French people see EELV as a carrier of values ​​that they share. In July, they were 55% to adhere to these values.

This Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting survey for franceinfo and Le Figaro was carried out online on September 16 and 17, 2020, on a sample of 1,005 French people representative of the French population aged 18 and over.

