Seven out of ten citizens of the Region of Murcia consider that housing squatting is already a social problem. This is one of the conclusions of the study ‘Spaniards facing squatting’, prepared by the Línea Directa Foundation, and which puts on the table the more than 75,000 complaints for squatting properties that have been filed throughout Spain in the last five years.

This Línea Directa report delves into the perception that Spaniards have of the phenomenon of squatting and the possible solutions that, in their opinion, could be implemented. At the national level, 77% of Spaniards consider that house squatting is a problem, a percentage that skyrockets among those over 65 years of age. Youth, as explained by Mar Garre, director of the foundation, are much more understanding of this phenomenon. 32% of this group even considers the squatting of houses to be justified if they belong to legal entities.

When it comes to delving into the causes of this reality, 28% attribute it to the slowness of justice, while 25% link it to a certain social permissiveness and 23% relate it to the lack of housing and problems for access it. Garre highlights, however, that 84% of those surveyed consider that this phenomenon has been especially permissive in recent years. “There is a real concern about this issue,” explains the director of the foundation, who notes the significant rise in the contracting of ‘anti-squatting’ insurance.