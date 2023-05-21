Estadão Contenti

05/21/2023 – 8:09 am

Ensuring broad ethnic-racial diversity and the inclusion of black people in schools are old challenges in Brazilian basic education. Despite being the majority in the country, representing 56% of the population, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), black people still have obstacles to occupy spaces in the school environment and successfully complete their studies. This problem involves non-compliance with Law 10.639/03, which requires the teaching of African and Afro-Brazilian history and culture in schools.

Enacted 20 years ago, in 2003, until today the law has been neglected by several municipalities. Research by the Alana and Geledés Institutes showed that seven out of ten municipal education departments take little or no action to implement the legislation, which seeks to promote anti-racist education in schools; only 29% of them have consistent and perennial actions to guarantee the implementation of the law.

Although it is linked to curriculum issues, according to specialists, Law 10,639 represented an important moment for education in the country, of appreciation of Afro-Brazilian culture and greater reflection on inclusion. From it, public management and educational institutions began to see the school environment as a space to combat racism and raise awareness. “When we have an imaginary about the importance of black people in the social, economic and political construction of Brazil, we start to value our culture and our history more. The law is a crucial tool for the development of more democratic public policies,” says Beatriz Benedito, a public policy analyst at Instituto Alana.

Concrete actions

To be more inclusive, the school needs to value the legacy of the Afro-Brazilian people in society and translate this proposal into concrete actions for students and teachers throughout the year, and not just on a one-off basis. That’s what Míghian Danae, a professor at the University of Afro-Brazilian Lusofonia Integration at the Malês campus in São Francisco do Conde, Bahia, thinks.

“This debate is not optional, it’s been mandatory since 2003. These changes should be reflected in the school’s day-to-day life, and teachers need to be trained to transmit this knowledge to students”, she says.

An example of this work has been carried out since 2014 at the Municipal School of Early Childhood Education (Emei) Carolina Maria de Jesus, in São Paulo. Every year, children participate in a project that aims to present the diversity of the peoples that make up Brazil. They research African ethnicities and indigenous peoples and then share the results with each other and with the community.

Through games, games, literature and music, the institution seeks to raise awareness and educate students. “Thus, throughout the year, they develop a repertoire full of references to indigenous and Afro-Brazilian ethnic groups. We want students to feel represented, allowing them to build a positive image of themselves and their peers from childhood onwards”, says Diego Benjamim Neves, director of the school and Master in Education from the Federal University of São Paulo.

Another initiative in this sense is the distribution in the school of images of black Brazilian personalities who have distinguished themselves in the most diverse areas. “Each classroom door has a sticker with a photo and name of a black writer, for example, artists and other important figures in our country”, says the educator.

The school has always had the support of the Municipal Secretary of Education of São Paulo. The department carries out various actions, such as lectures and training courses for teachers, in addition to offering materials with specific guidelines on ethnic-racial relations.

For João Paulo Cêpa, articulation and advocacy manager of the Movimento pela Base, the public school needs the support of the secretariats to become more inclusive. “We have to look at the school as part of a system. The secretariat plays an important role in this structure, with the mission of strengthening schools, making the discussion about ethnic-racial relations something elementary in curriculum planning.”

At the beginning of May, the Movimento pela Base launched the e-book “Anti-racist education: What is it and how to put it into practice”, another material with the aim of guiding teachers, so that they deepen in racial literacy and develop the debate in schools. The content brings references, reading tips, courses and webinars focused on the topic, with the aim of promoting compliance with Law 10,639.

Individuals

In private schools, the mission of inclusion must also be something perennial and systematized. According to Professor Míghian, it is important to involve private educational institutions in this debate and monitor compliance with the legislation. For many years, most schools only had isolated actions on the racial issue, mainly in the month of November, in reference to Black Consciousness – in many cases this is still the case.

However, some schools already see inclusion and the fight against racism as a key element in the construction of the curriculum and pedagogical political planning. In 2020, a mobilization of a group of families began in São Paulo for concrete changes in schools in the capital, such as Vera Cruz, Santa Cruz, Oswald de Andrade, Escola da Vila, Gracinha and Equipe, among others. Over the last few years, curricula have been reformulated, teachers and managers have had training courses and institutions have started to hire more indigenous, black and black professionals, in addition to distributing scholarships to students belonging to these ethnic groups, with monthly fees, material, transport and tours paid. by the school.

Thayla, 14 years old, Thavily (12) and Thayler (11) study at Colégio Oswald de Andrade and entered through scholarships. The benefit started to be offered in 2022, when eight scholarship students entered. This year, ten more were contemplated, totaling 18. “Not even in a dream, I never imagined that my children would be able to study at a school like Oswald. This project was a great initiative to guarantee education for low-income people and include us, black people”, says Luciana Salles, day laborer and mother of the three children.

