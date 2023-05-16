The coaches born in Argentina, in addition to standing out for their professionalism and commitment, have recently stood out above the rest, especially in the CONMEBOL field.
It is that, of the ten teams that will compete in the South American Qualifiers heading to the next world to be held in 2026 in Mexico/United States/Canada, seven have a DT born on the land of the current world champion country. We review case by case.
The man who came to command the Argentine team almost by chance and ended up becoming an eternal idol. FIRST COACH in the ENTIRE history of football to lead a National Team, in the same cycle, to be:
➟ Continental Champion.
➟ Intercontinental Champion.
➟ World Champion.
➟ 1st in FIFA Ranking (when he grabbed he was 11th).
In August 2022 he took office. “Let’s change our mentality. From considering ourselves less than anyone, that we can play equally everywhere, the goal is the illusion of being able to be in the World Cup,” Costas said in his presentation as the Green’s helmsman.
Eduardo Berizzo was made official as the new coach of La Roja on May 26, 2022. He began his career as manager in 2011 with Estudiantes de La Plata, and had steps with O’Higgins (2012-2014), Celta de Vigo (2014-2017 ), Seville (2017-2018) and Athletic Club (2018-2019). He has 1 win, 5 losses and 2 draws in command.
After the departure of Eduardo Berizzo, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, with his brother Gustavo as an assistant, took over the technical direction of the ‘Albirroja’ in October 2021. He could not qualify for Qatar 2022, but so far they will offer him a new chance.
He took office in March 2023, replacing another Argentine, José Néstor Pekerman. “Bocha” is accompanied by his brother Sergio: “Checho” is the Sports Assistant General Secretary in the Venezuelan Federation. How will he do?
The Argentine coach has directed just four games with the coffee team with a balance of three wins and a draw. He seeks to have a good Copa América and an optimal qualification in the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
The most recent of all. El Loco, from his last visit to Leeds, will once again lead a Conmebol team: he was in Argentina between 1998 and 2004; and in Chile between 2007 and 2011. He will seek to provide his identity to one of the best teams on the continent.
|
DT
|
SELECTION
|
LIONEL SCALONI
|
ARGENTINA
|
GUSTAVO COASTS
|
BOLIVIA
|
EDUARDO BERIZZO
|
CHILI
|
GUILLERMO BARROS SCHELOTTO
|
PARAGUAY
|
FERNANDO BATISTA
|
VENEZUELA
|
NESTOR LORENZO
|
COLOMBIA
|
MARCELO BIELSA
|
URUGUAY
#ten #Argentine #coaches #managing #South #American #teams
Leave a Reply