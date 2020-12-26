“We want to discuss abortion and they talk to us about abstinence,” denounced Luna, Camila and Valentina, classmates from a Catholic secondary school in Zárate, in one of the marches held this year in favor of legal, safe and free abortion. The voluntary termination of pregnancy law was rejected by the Senate last month, but the previous public debate shed light on the lack of sex education in many schools and the high rate of unwanted pregnancies: seven out of ten teenagers who are not mothers. planned her pregnancy. Unicef, along with other organizations, launched a campaign this Friday to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and make it easier for adolescents to decide how, when and with whom to have sex.

“These pregnancies are linked to multiple social, economic and cultural factors that range from the lack of information and recognition about the right to choose; the lack of comprehensive sexuality education in schools; the stereotypical representations of the roles of women and men and that they make sexual dissidents invisible, sexual abuse and violence, even difficulties in accessing health services and / or the legal interruption of pregnancy, “say the organizations leading the” Show your power “campaign, aimed at adolescents. between 13 and 18 years old.

Supporters and detractors of legalizing the voluntary interruption of pregnancy agreed during the debate on the need to avoid unwanted pregnancies, but they disagree on how to achieve it. “We are living in a contradictory situation. The Ministry of Education released a study in which it said that 79% of adolescents demanded comprehensive sexuality education and there are also many parents who request it, but there are minority groups with a lot of reach in networks that want it. otherwise, “said Mabel Bianco, head of the Foundation for the Study and Research of Women (FEIM), in the presentation of the campaign. “Naturalizing that people talk about sexuality always generates resistance,” added Ana de Mendoza, representative of Unicef ​​Argentina. Both referred to parents who under the slogan “Don’t mess with my children” oppose schools providing comprehensive sexuality education, as required by a law passed 12 years ago.

A couple of months ago, the teenagers stood in front of the principals and they occupied schools in Buenos Aires to demand compliance with the law. One of them was Agustín Vidal, 17, a student at an evangelical school in Buenos Aires. “In all the secondary one we never had nor a class of sexual education”, assures Vidal. He says that the students decided to complain for the first time this year as a result of “the manipulation of the debate on the decriminalization of abortion” in the school, where teachers filled the classrooms with messages from Pope Francis, doctors and famous personalities against voluntary termination of pregnancy.

In addition to the lack of information, there are difficulties in accessing contraceptive methods, especially those that ensure long-term protection, Bianco denounced. “In Uruguay, the generalization of these contraceptive methods reduced adolescent pregnancy by about 25%,” he explained. “In our health services there are lost opportunities. When a boy approaches to ask for a contraceptive method they tell him you have to come with an adult or come earlier or ask for an appointment. And the adolescent leaves,” he stressed. One in three Argentine adolescents did not use protection in their first sexual relationship, almost in half of the cases due to lack of information or erroneous information, according to the Argentine Society of Child and Adolescent Gynecology.

Another obstacle is the asymmetric power relations and stereotyped gender roles, against which the campaign aims. According to the 2016 Youth Survey, 24% of young women between 15 and 29 years old who do not use contraception because their partner does not want to. 4.2% of the adolescents declared having suffered coercion in their first sexual relationship. Bianco remarked that these attitudes, which in many cases were naturalized, began to be questioned three years ago, after the appearance of the massive feminist mobilizations promoted by the Ni Una Menos movement.

The cultural change underway has not been enough to reduce the number of unplanned teenage pregnancies, which also lead to school dropouts. One in four teenage mothers does not finish primary school, compared to one in 20 among those who do not have children. Without that basic qualification, many give up seeking paid employment. Almost seven out of ten people who do not study, do not work or look for work are girls and adolescents who are generally mothers and / or take care of children in their homes. “A strong political position is necessary,” De Mendoza demands, explaining other successful cases, such as England, where a comprehensive campaign was also focused on reducing school dropouts and unemployment.