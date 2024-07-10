Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 10:55

Seven of the nine groups that make up the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) recorded price increases in June, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this Wednesday, the 10th.

There was deflation in Transport (a drop of 0.19% and an impact of -0.04 percentage points) and Communication (-0.08% and an impact of 0.00 percentage points).

The increases were recorded in Food and beverages (0.44%, impact of 0.10 pp), Health and personal care (0.54%, impact of 0.07 percentage points), Housing (0.25% and impact of 0.04 percentage points), Personal expenses (0.29%, impact of 0.03 pp), Education (0.06%, impact of 0.00 pp), Clothing (0.02%, impact of 0.00 pp) and Household items (0.19% and impact of 0.01 percentage points).

Three of the 16 regions surveyed by IBGE recorded price drops in June. The lowest result was recorded in Porto Alegre, -0.14%, while the highest occurred in Goiânia, 0.50%.