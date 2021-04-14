Seven new metro stations will open in New Moscow by the end of 2023. It is reported by REN TV with reference to the head of the department for the development of new territories of the city, Vladimir Zhidkin.

“Today, more than 120 billion rubles have been invested in the development of the metro in New Moscow. We will open seven new metro stations by 2023, ”he said.

It is specified that the stations will include Mamyri, Slavyansky Mir, Bachurinskoe, Kommunarka, Novomoskovskaya, Pykhtino, Vnukovo.

In early April, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin opened two new stations on the Big Circle Line (BCL) of the Moscow Metro – Narodnoe Opolchenie and Mnevniki. He also said that these stations will move about 40 thousand passengers daily, and in the future – 90 thousand.

