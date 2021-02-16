As COVID-19 vaccines become increasingly ubiquitous, so do the misinformation, myths, and misconceptions about them.

This is unfortunate, because these falsehoods delay acceptance Vaccines and widespread immunization is the best, and fastest, way to begin a return to a more normal way of life.

Next, I will tell you about seven of the myths common ones I’ve heard from patients, friends, and colleagues, along with my rebuttals.

The vaccine damages fertility, particularly in the young.

For whatever reason, this is the most common false claim I hear.

At some point last year, a German doctor and a former employee of Pfizer raised concerns that the coronavirus S, or spike, protein – the material that makes up those spikey bumps seen in depictions of the virus – was somewhat similar to a protein that is part of the functioning of a healthy placenta during pregnancy.

Therefore, they ventured to say that the development of antibodies against protein S from a vaccine could give rise to antibodies that also they would attack a woman’s body when you are pregnant or trying to become pregnant, to lead to complications. This theory is very widespread today.

But it is wrong. The two S proteins are different and there is no evidence that vaccination causes antibodies to attack the placenta.

Although Pfizer tried to exclude pregnant women in its vaccine trial, it involved 23 women in this state, as it is likely that they became pregnant shortly after vaccination.

Two adverse events were observed during the trials: a miscarriage and the retention of remnants of conception (tissue from the placenta or fetus that remains in the uterus, often after a miscarriage); both occurred in the group of placebo.

Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, clarified on Wednesday that more than 10,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated “without any setback so far.”

Once vaccinated, you can return to normal life, before the pandemic.

Unfortunately, this is not true.

I can’t stress enough how amazing vaccines are – the ones that are approved have been shown to prevent symptomatic disease as well as negative outcomes like hospitalizations or death.

But we still don’t know if they prevent asymptomatic infections. There is a possibility that vaccinated people keep getting infected, be unaware of it and spread the coronavirus to other people.

We hope to know soon if this possibility is real or not; the news coming from other countries looks promising.

However, while we do not know with greater certainty, we will continue to need everyone – even those immunized – to wear face masks, comply with social distancing and continue to take care of themselves.

When we achieve the group immunity, this will all end.

Herd or group immunity refers to a situation where there is enough protection in a community that exponential growth of infections is unlikely, if not impossible.

In general, this concept applies when the number of infections is very low, such as measles.

Herd immunity will protect us from large numbers of COVID-19 cases only when we have suppressed the illness.

However, in the United States we are far from that happening. The coronavirus continues to be extremely prevalent, and newer variants can be even more contagious.

As communities achieve herd immunity, they will see a gradual decline in COVID-19. It will not disappear overnight. Herd immunity will indicate the beginning of the end of the pandemic, not the day we end it.

The side effects of this vaccine are much more serious than those of vaccines for other diseases.

The reactions allergic they are not a reason to avoid vaccination.

Very few people who have been given the vaccine have experienced anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction.

Among the most common symptoms are malaise, chills, pain and fever, But, in general, these symptoms are not worrisome: they are usually signs that our immune system is working.

More serious cases, such as deaths in frail and elderly patients, need to be investigated, but it is quite possible that this is a coincidence and is not unexpected in that population.

In studies of the COVID-19 vaccine, it appears that there have been cases of Bell’s palsy more often in people who received the vaccine than in those who received the placebo (Bell’s palsy is a temporary weakening or a mild paralysis that usually affects one side of the face).

However, it is important to note that, among the general population, Bell’s palsy occurs in between 15 and 20 people out of 100,000 per year.

It’s a higher incidence than occurred in the trials: four of the 30,000 people who participated in the Moderna trial (one in the group that received the placebo) and four of the 44,000 people in the Pfizer trial developed Bell’s palsy.

The studies were rushed and the steps were not followed.

In the first place, there are perhaps more scientists working on this than have been jointly engaged in anything else in the history of the world. We should wait for progress.

We also had a number of advantages. Much progress had already been made with the exploratory and preclinical work on vaccines against the coronavirus that causes SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

In addition, due to significant public investment and a guaranteed global market, many companies immediately devoted a large amount of resources to this task.

To be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), vaccines must pass three phases of study.

The first is small (may include dozens of people) and focuses on safety.

The second is more extensive (hundreds of people may participate), includes people with known risks for the disease, and focuses on safety and whether there is some kind of biological response (specifically, the production of antibodies).

The third phase consists of randomized controlled trials with a large sample size (thousands or tens of thousands of people) that focus on efficacy (that is, prevention of disease) and side effects.

In the case of COVID-19 vaccines, the process was very accelerated, but all these phases were completed and reviewed by the FDA.

We also focus (rightly) on the few successes of vaccines. Many companies have failed or have not yet been successful. Vaccines that have passed the test have been studied thoroughly and they have proven to be safe and effective.

COVID-19 is less dangerous than the vaccine.

People hear about the risks of side effects and conclude that it is better not to get vaccinated. They are comparing those risks to perfect health rather than the risk of COVID-19 itself.

However, assuming there is no guarantee of being perfectly healthy: COVID-19 is prevalent and dangerous.

A vaccine that ‘just ‘it’s 70 percent effective it’s not worth it.

As with so many things in public health, the perfect must not be the enemy of the good.

It is all very well that the trials of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have seen 95 percent efficacy against symptomatic disease, but that level of efficacy is not necessary.

In trials, Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was as effective as 80 to 90 percent and changed the world.

This is one version of the perception problem that the influenza vaccine faces each year.

People refuse to wear it because it is not “good enough.” They do not take into account that it is “good”.

The more people vaccinated, the more morbidity and fatality are avoided. The best vaccine against COVID-19 is the one you can get as soon as possible.

Aaron E. Carroll is an Opinion columnist for The New York Times. He is a Professor of Pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine and the Regenstrief Institute and writes a blog on health policy and research at The Incidental Economist.

c.2021 The New York Times Company