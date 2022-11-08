With videoOf the twelve activists arrested against Zwarte Piet on Monday during the city council meeting in Emmen, seven are still detained. Their identity has not yet been established, a police spokesperson said.



Nov 8 2022

The demonstrators have been arrested for breaking the peace in the area because they refused to leave the council chamber. Five demonstrators were allowed to go home Monday evening. The action was claimed by climate activists from Extinction Rebellion, who in their own words showed solidarity with the anti-racism movement and the actions of Kick Out Zwarte Piet.

The ‘rebels’ moved from the public gallery in the council chamber to the middle of the seats of the college of mayor and aldermen at around 3 p.m. on Monday, shouting the slogan ‘kick out Zwarte Piet’. There they unfurled a banner with the text: ‘No Zwarte Piet, not even Emmen’. See also On the eve of the vote on tax reform, defenders and critics speak out - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

While two demonstrators with the protest cloth remained standing, a third held a speech demanding that Emmen stop completely with the ‘racist caricature’ Zwarte Piet. The protesters then held a seat blockade. In their hands they held cardboard signs with slogans such as ‘Zwarte Piet = racism’ and ‘Emmen is not possible’, as can be seen in the photos.

Mayor Eric van Oosterhout immediately suspended the meeting, called on the councilors to leave the hall and asked the demonstrators to leave in vain.

The rebels demanded that the municipality of Emmen openly renounce Zwarte Piet during the arrival of Sinterklaas. Starting with the arrival of next Saturday. The Sinterklaas Emmen Foundation and the Emmer shopkeepers, who jointly organize the entry, declared last year that they wanted to continue to reduce the share of Zwarte Piet and replace it with soot wipes. This does not alter the fact that Zwarte Pieten can still be seen until then. See also US Experts Say Russian Invasion Is A Strategic Disaster

Venlo

Although Emmen was the first municipality in the Netherlands to protest against Zwarte Piet this year in the run-up to the arrival of Sinterklaas, it is not the only municipality where this is happening. In Venlo, KOZP demonstrates on Sunday against the ‘racist mock solution gray pet’, according to an explanation of the action group ‘Venlo can do it’ on Facebook.

The police intervened on Monday in an action against Zwarte Piet in the council chamber of the municipality of Emmen. Officers took some of the activists out of the room. © Videostill

