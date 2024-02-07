Seven more cases of sale of newborns were established in the case of child trafficking by mother of many children Yulia Loginova and her two accomplices. This was reported in the main investigative department of the Investigative Committee (GSU IC) of the Russian Federation in Moscow on Wednesday, February 7.

It is clarified that at the initial stage of the investigation of this criminal case, it was established that one of the defendants had illegally registered five children, the other had six.

“Thanks to the work of investigators <...> seven more cases of transactions involving newborn children were identified, and therefore the actions of the defendants were qualified as committed by an organized group,” — indicated on website departments.

It is also noted that the group members — Loginova and her accomplices Natalya Patoka and Firuza Uskanova — distributed among themselves the functions of searching for pregnant women who wanted to give up children.

In addition, they organized childbirth, provided women with food and medical services. Also, the defendants, after providing false information and forged documents, received birth certificates for their children from the civil registry office.

The department added that during the investigation, a large number of witnesses were questioned, more than 20 searches were conducted, and more than 35 forensic examinations were ordered.

Loginova was detained on October 16, 2023 after receiving information from the hospital about the detection of a medicine prohibited for use in his illness in the blood of one of the children she was raising. The prosecutor's office began an investigation into the suspects. The woman said that three of the 15 children were given birth to a surrogate mother, and she gave birth to the youngest two herself in 2018 and 2019. However, it was established that after the operation, the woman could not give birth to a child since 2010. Moreover, the fact that there is no relationship between her and her five children is confirmed by the conclusion of a genetic examination.

It soon became known that the woman had an accomplice, 44-year-old Natalya Patoka, who also had 15 dependent children. She was the creator of a shelter for mothers in difficult life circumstances. She helped with registering children in the name of Loginova. She was also detained.

On October 18, it was reported that another person involved in a child trafficking case was detained in Moscow. She was a 30-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan. According to the investigation, the suspect gave birth to a girl in April 2015 and a boy in March 2016, whom she gave to Loginova. She, using forged documents, registered them with the authorized bodies as born by a surrogate mother.

The Preobrazhensky Court of Moscow placed all three defendants in a criminal case on child trafficking under arrest. In January of this year, it was reported that the investigation became aware of the names of 11 women from different regions of Russia, Ukraine, Dagestan, and Uzbekistan, who gave birth to children and, through various illegal schemes, transferred them to Loginova and Patok. The investigation is ongoing.