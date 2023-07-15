Wild animals have found a prison made of wire that keeps them away from the water they need to live when they are a few meters from the bank of a stream in the east of the Community of Madrid. It occurs in a fenced area between Valdetorres de Jarama, a population of 8,000 inhabitants, and the Jarama river. There, in a space of 120 hectares, the company Sancorganic SLU, which is dedicated to planting pistachios, put up a fence in March 2022 to protect its plantation from vandals without taking into account the consequences that this would have on the fauna. Animals such as foxes, roe deer, wild boar and rabbits live in these forests, which belong to an area protected by the Natura 2000 Network and therefore depend on the Ministry of Ecological Transition, and need to hydrate every day, especially in summer. But this businessman’s pistachios have become a wall for them, especially for the roe deer, who cannot dig or slip between the wires and die of thirst when they smell the shore. The images of these animals, staggering or trapped in the fence while barking in despair, have sparked controversy. On one side, the neighbors and the animal group Grama denounce a cruel attack on the fauna. To the other, the businessman argues that he only protects his land. And the Community of Madrid, in the middle, has been investigating for seven months whether this fence, which separates life from death, is legal or not, and has not yet offered an answer.

The Jarama River has become the most sought after elixir of wild animals. The latest controversy took to social media this week with a video showing a roe deer scrambling furiously to try to get out of the hole in the wire where its head is stuck. In a desperate attempt, he hits himself, trying to get free. But he doesn’t get it.

This fence has caused a crossover of accusations between the neighbors, the company, the Valdetorres de Jarama City Council and the Community of Madrid to determine whose fault it is. On the one hand, Sancorganic obtained all the necessary permits to install it from the Tagus Hydrographic Confederation, which is the one that must determine if the fence is placed at a sufficient distance from the river. The regulations establish that you have to leave a distance of five meters from the riverbank at its closest point in case a rescue vehicle has to pass, for example, and that no improper use of the land should be made less than 100 meters away. From the shore. The company has only put up a fence to delimit its land.

It has also obtained permits from the City Council to install it, an authorization that depends on the Department of Urban Planning. However, when enclosing a rural territory that is part of the Natura 2000 Network, you also need to have an environmental permit from the Community of Madrid, a legal procedure that was never carried out. As the area is classified as a Special Conservation Area, the fence must allow animals to pass through.

That was what alerted several forest agents and a member of the Grama environmental association, who decided to denounce that the company was making improper use of nearly 1,000 square meters of a Public Utility Forest in the municipality. The CEO of Sancorganic SLU, Jaime Nicolás-Correa, assures that he has already rectified and affirms by telephone that he expanded his fence due to an “error by the surveyor who marked the limit of the fence and the perimeter is already changed”.

The Community of Madrid opened an investigation in December 2022 and fined the company 2,800 euros, which it has already paid, for the occupation and for the damage to the vegetation during the installation of the fence. The Administration, since then, has opened a file on the company and is collecting the records of the complaints that reach the forest agents to prepare an Environmental Impact Report and study, not whether the type of fence should be changed, but to determine also what is going to be done inside, since the company has executed a change of land use from forest land to agricultural land for the plantation of pistachios without the Community of Madrid having an authorization. “The area that has pistachios planted is larger than the agricultural land that was previously there,” criticizes Higueras.

The forest agents have also sent the minutes of the complaints to the Valdetorres de Jarama City Council, but have not received a response from them. They have no record of having opened a file on the company. The Consistory, led by the Association of Neighbors for the progress of Valdetorres de Jarama (APV), has not responded to this newspaper when it has tried to get in touch. In fact, on August 9, 2022, the Valdetorres de Jarama City Council published a letter on its website in which it justified its decision to authorize the construction of the fence because the land, as it claimed, “was not protected or under any special environmental regime”. He also stated that the fence is hunting and that it allows the animals to come and go, despite the fact that in the summer of 2022 the neighbors began to denounce that the roe deer were trapped inside, dying of thirst.

The problem with roe deer intensifies in summer. The head of the forest guard operation, Miguel Higueras, who is managing this situation, assures that the roe deer is a species that needs water, tranquility and green areas. “It is now in summer when they take refuge in the area near Jarama,” he says. A spokesman for the Jarama en Pie platform, which defends the natural environment, flora and fauna of the Jarama basin, agrees with him: “In summer is when they begin to approach the fence, trying to get out, otherwise we hardly see them.” The pistachio company has tried to solve the mess by placing two dirt ramps so that the roe deer can go over the fence and, according to Nicolás-Correa, it has also put “five drinkers in the center of the enclosure.” The CEO has justified the installation of the fence by “the vandalism that occurs in that area.” “The neighbors don’t care about the roe deer, it just annoys them that they can no longer enter land that is no longer theirs.” Meanwhile, the animals despair. And more at the gates of another heat wave.

