Rafael Nadal went on to play a tournament after seven months but his journey ended in the quarter-finals. He lost in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open to Diego Ishtavman. Nadal lost 2–6, 5–7 in straight sets.The nine-time champion of this tournament on clay court, Nadal, had never lost to the 15th seed Ishtawman in nine matches before. But Nadal made several omissions in front of Ishtawman’s baseline rally and drop-shot.

Nadal said after the match, “I did not even touch the racket during the two-month lockdown.” He said, “This year has been very different – a year that no one would have expected.” The 19 Grand Slam winner said, “I played at least three matches.” Although Nadal won the tournament’s two opening matches easily in straight sets, he did not have a good game against Ishtavatman.