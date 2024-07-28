From Thursday, March 7th until this Sunday, July 28th, Telecinco has had on the air Survivors uninterruptedly. In addition to the usual annual edition that feeds the channel’s spring schedule, the first edition has been added on this occasion All Starswith outstanding participants from previous editions. There was no break between them. There have been almost four months of competition that will end with the proclamation of a new winner this Sunday. Four months with three weekly live galas of four hours duration that for the first time have been the responsibility of Cuarzo Producciones.

Although the programme has remained essentially the same, the change of production company after eight years in charge of Bulldog TV has been noted in small differences. To do so, the new people in charge of the programme tried to innovate in the production through the use of drones, which offered impressive aerial images of the beaches, and more underwater and subjective cameras that allowed different perspectives during the games. They have also given more prominence to the tests, now present in the three galas of the week, even with several games almost chained in the same night. In addition, the three galas have been made entirely from Honduras, with the set only as support but with the focus on the Cayos Cochinos, where the participants are.

More information

The production of this double edition of Survivors The production of the program has been a technical, logistical and mental challenge for those responsible for it. “For me, it is the most complicated program to produce. There is nothing like it. It has perhaps been the most important challenge we have faced so far as a production company,” says Juan Ramón Gonzalo, general director of Cuarzo, in a meeting with a small group of media. This challenge translates into seven months of work (the first people who arrived in Honduras to prepare the program did so in January) by nearly 200 people in Honduras between the different teams and local workers. The technical deployment involves 11 live cameras, in addition to the cameras of reality who follow the contestants, sound technicians, editors, satellite technicians… Another challenge is to connect the beaches, for which 10 kilometers of fiber were used that specialized divers placed under the sea. And all under the supervision of the Cayos Cochinos Foundationwhich marks what can and cannot be done so that the ecosystem and the environment are not damaged.

One of the tests of ‘Survivors All Stars’.

Juan Ramón Gonzalo already had experience with this format: “I did Survivors 21 years ago as an editor, and doing it now as the top manager has been very special.” Back then, in 2003, it was called The island of the famouswas broadcast on Antena 3 and was the first to be done live (currently, only Italy and Spain broadcast this format live; in the rest of the cases it is recorded and edited). Beyond the advances in technique, Gonzalo does not see a major change in the format, only an evolution, especially due to the greater number of hours of live broadcast. For example, before there were not so many tests and they were usually recorded. Nor does he believe that more food is now provided to famous contestants than before. “They are given the food that the doctor requires so that survival is possible and they do not get into trouble, but only the measures and quantities recommended by the medical service. In the rewards we play with the intensity according to how the program evolves, but also under the medical recommendation,” he recalls.

Controversies

Controversy is almost inherent to the genre of realityand even more so when there are famous participants involved. The edition of Survivors This year’s contest, which was won by Pedro García Aguado, was full of controversies and even accusations of manipulation. Juan Ramón Gonzalo accepts them as natural. Beyond the disciplinary expulsion of Ángel Cristo Jr., several contestants did not attend the final for different reasons. Some, like Laura Matamoros, even hinted that the program was scripted. “No one can be scripted for three months,” Gonzalo responds. “They are adults now, no one can be forced to say or do something they do not want to do. If not, everyone would come out and say it. In the finals, they will be forced to say it.” Reality TV You talk to them, the director goes to see them once a week accompanied by the doctor and the psychologist, because it is not a reality “It’s normal, they have very difficult living conditions. But you never tell a person to do this or say that,” he says.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.