A new shipwreck causes a tragedy on the Canary Islands route. Seven people have disappeared after the accident of an inflatable boat with about 52 occupants on board 78 kilometers east of Lanzarote, as explained by Maritime Rescue sources and reported by the survivors.

The shipwreck of the inflatable boat occurred on the evening of this Sunday. At 6:15 p.m., the Moroccan fishing boat Maranda Eighth He contacted the emergency services after having spotted an inflatable that was sailing with too many people on board. The authorities asked the boat to remain in the area while it moved from Arrecife to Guardamar. Polyhymnia. When the rescue services arrived at the area, between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., the Zodiac, however, had already sunk.

He Maranda Eighth was rescuing shipwrecked people from the water, a task to which the Helimer 204 Rescue helicopter joined. The fishing boat picked up 41 people from the water – 33 men, four women and four minors of Maghreb origin -, to which two others were rescued. by Polyhymnia. The state society is aware that at least two people may have disappeared. However, upon reaching land, the survivors warned that seven were missing: three men, three women and a child of about four years old, sources from the emergency services involved in the assistance have told Efe.

The tragedy marked the prelude to a frenetic night for the rescue teams. An hour and a half later, back at port, the Polyhymnia He helped another 50 men and one woman of Maghreb and sub-Saharan origin located in another inflatable, 81 kilometers from the island. At around 2:00 a.m., a boat with 31 people of Maghreb and sub-Saharan origin on board, including a woman, arrived on its own at the port of Los Mármoles, in Arrecife.

Shortly after, a fourth boat was rescued by Salvamar Al Nair, with 44 men and one woman on board, all of North African origin. Already on Monday morning, Guardamar Polyhymnia and the Salvamar Al Nair They have rescued another hundred people in two more boats in waters near Lanzarote: a group of 48 North Africans (46 men and two women) and another of 49 sub-Saharans (43 men, five women and one minor). A seventh boat was helped south of Gran Canaria with about 60 people, several of them in poor health.

