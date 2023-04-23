FromJohannes Nuss close

A mine explosion at a coal mine in Colombia has killed seven people. A closure of the mine had been disregarded.

Cucunubá – Mine accident in Colombia: An explosion in a coal mine in Colombia killed seven miners. All the dead have now been recovered and there are no longer any missing persons, the governor of the central Colombian department of Cundinamarca said on Saturday via Twitter. Four people were rescued after the accident in two connected mines in the municipality of Cucunubá.

According to a statement from the South American country’s mining authority, initial findings suggest that a high concentration of methane gas led to the explosion on Thursday. Due to safety concerns, the mine in Cucunubá was ordered to be closed on December 29, 2022 – but this instruction was apparently disregarded. As recently as March 14, 2023, a mine explosion in the neighboring municipality of Sutatausa killed 21 miners.

Accidents in hard coal mines in Colombia, which are often poorly secured, occur again and again. The country is currently one of Germany’s major coal suppliers after the ban on imports of Russian coal into the EU because of the Ukraine war. Illegal mining is not only found there, but in many Latin American countries. (dpa/jon)