Austria is stuck on the corona vaccine. Millions of vaccine doses have expired. Above all, the unadapted corona vaccine is apparently becoming a problem.

Vienna – In Austria, the warehouses are full of corona vaccines. According to media reports, 22.7 million vaccine doses are available. However, the expiry date has already passed for around seven million vaccine doses, reports oe24.at. These are “old” Covid-19 vaccines that are not adapted to omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The shopkeepers are to be stored further. Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) hopes that the manufacturers can still extend the shelf life of some of the vaccine doses. The original vaccine will continue to be used to complete the primary vaccination course.

Austria has so far procured vaccines for 760 million euros. Health Minister Rauch said this at the informal meeting of EU health ministers in Prague in early September. A lot of money, but Rauch referred to other costs in the pandemic: “3.4 billion euros for testing and a week of lockdown costs one billion euros.”

In the past 24 hours, 2,798 new corona infections have been recorded in Austria, the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) reported on Monday. The 7-day incidence is 410.5 (as of October 30, 2022). There are 1,787 corona cases in a normal ward in the hospital. 98 corona patients have to be treated in an intensive care unit.

Millions of corona vaccine doses expire in Austria – what is the situation in Germany?

In Germany, around 4.6 million doses of centrally stored corona vaccine expired at the end of September. They would have reached the expiration date on September 29, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health confirmed in early October. Previously had the world on Sunday reported. Among the expired vaccines are around 3.9 million doses of Moderna and around 0.7 million doses of Novavax’s later-approved vaccine.

The Ministry of Health argued that vaccine being thrown away was “a logical consequence of the portfolio approach”. This means that different vaccines are purchased in order to be able to offer everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

To date, 218.1 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to vaccination centers, mobile vaccination teams, doctor’s offices and pharmacies (as of October 30, 2022), including 8.1 million doses of adapted Omikron vaccine. This emerges from the data of the vaccination dashboard. 86.1 percent of those doses had been vaccinated by October 30. The willingness to vaccinate among the over 60-year-olds in Germany is high.

Corona in Germany: There are signs of “certain relaxation” in the infection situation

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of corona cases in Germany shows “a certain relaxation”. “It remains to be seen whether this is a temporary decline, also due to the autumn holidays in many federal states, or whether this will continue,” says the latest Corona weekly report on Thursday. The RKI now estimates the infection pressure in autumn to be high in all age groups. In the case of acute respiratory infections overall, high numbers of cases are to be expected in the coming weeks. In particular, the positive rate and the number of illnesses caused by flu (influenza) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) showed an increasing trend.

Current reliable corona case numbers are not available on Monday (October 31). A new coronavirus infection was reported from Schleswig-Holstein, as can be seen from the data on the corona dashboard.

While the vaccine doses expire in Austria and Germany, the vaccine is missing in other countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccination rates are lagging behind for lack of funds. Germany and Austria donate vaccines if they are not needed. According to its own statements, Germany has supported the international vaccine initiative COVAX with more than 100 million vaccine doses. In 2022, another 75 million vaccine doses are to be donated. (ml/dpa)