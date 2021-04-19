The vice president and counselor for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco, participated this Monday telematically in the Sectorial Equality Conference in which it was approved to allocate to the Region of Murcia 7 million euros from the Co-Responsible Plan to facilitate conciliation. 414,000 euros of the Plan España Te Protege (III) were also ratified under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, with which it is planned to improve the pioneering service available to the community for the care of victims of sexual violence.

During her speech, the counselor said that “if one speaks of co-responsibility, public policies must involve men and women in care.” Franco recalled that «putting care in the focus is an important advance, but incomplete when it comes to minors, because it is also we must guide it to dependent family members over the age of 14 ».

Emphasizing these issues is, according to the counselor, “of vital importance in the context of the health, economic and social crisis that we are experiencing, but it comes late, because women have been looking for a way to reconcile for a year.” It also pointed out that “the regional government is already investing in conciliation plans, with aid of 800,000 euros, co-financed by the European Social Fund (ESF), which has a direct impact on better care and attention for children ”.

Among the measures contemplated in the Co-Responsible Plan, the establishment of public mechanisms of recognition of non-professional care experience that enable access to non-professional care bags, is a procedure that has already been carried out by the Institute of Qualifications of the Region of Murcia (ICUAM), registered with the Ministry of Education and Culture, through the Recognition Procedure, Evaluation, Accreditation and Registration of Professional Competences (PREAF).

Likewise, the general director of Women and Gender Diversity, María José García, and the managing director of the Employment and Training Service (SEF), Marisa López Aragón, will hold a meeting this week, to discuss another of the points of the Co-Responsible Plan : the promotion of employment in the youth care bags.

Finally, the counselor indicated that «All the autonomous communities have claimed the Ministry for speed so that the state funds destined to the State Pact against Gender Violence be assigned to begin with its actions in the first quarter of the year.

Prevention and care for women victims of sexual violence



At the meeting on Monday, another of the points discussed was the agreement that 19,800,000 euros are authorized for the creation of comprehensive care services 24 hours a day / 365 days a year, to victims of sexual violence, in all the provinces and autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

Some autonomous communities such as Catalonia, the Basque Country and the Balearic Islands, among others, said, «have expressed their disagreement with the Plan España Te Protege developed by the Ministry and they have criticized not knowing the meaning of the funds or their continuity. Despite the fact that the Ministry has been summoned to continue studying this issue, the vote has taken place, in which Murcia has been favorable due to responsibility, and consensus has not been obtained.

The Community already has an Emergency Center for Comprehensive Care that also provides assistance to victims of sexual violence, in fact, it was a pioneer in implementing the Comprehensive Prevention and Care Service for victims of sexual assault and / or abuse (Cavax), what serves women who suffer or have suffered any type of sexual violenceTherefore, it is planned to allocate the funds to improve material and personal resources.